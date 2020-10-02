Ethiopian Airlines Unveils COVID-19 Global Insurance Cover

Addis Ababa October 2/2020 (ENA) Ethiopian Airlines announced that it will cover medical insurance, including repatriation, evacuation and quarantine costs related to COVID-19, as of 1st October 2020 until 31st March 2021.



According to a press release of the Ethiopian Airlines, the coverage is applicable on all Ethiopian’s international flights booked with the airline’s tickets.

The global cover dubbed Sheba Comfort, is introduced in collaboration with AXA Partners and Awash Insurance Company, as part of the airline’s extra security measures to protect passengers and ensure that they travel with peace of mind, the release added.

It stated that passengers will have their medical expenses up to 100, 000 Euros covered if they are diagnosed with COVID-19 during their travel in addition to quarantine costs up to 150 Euros per day for a maximum of 14 days.

Besides 24/7 assistance through the airline’s hot line, Sheba Comfort includes repatriation and evacuation services whenever needed.

Sheba Comfort insurance scheme is part of the measures that has been taken to ensure the health and wellbeing of passengers on the ground and on board.

The press release quoted CEO Tewolde Gebremariam saying: “As the travel safety continues to evolve by the day, we will always be at the forefront of adopting all necessary changes to ensure the safety of our passengers as our top priority.”

The Sheba Comfort insurance scheme is valid for 92 days for round trip and 31 days for one-way trip.