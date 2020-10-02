NEBE Expects 50 Million Voters in Upcoming General Election

Addis Ababa October 2/2020 (ENA) Media representatives have visited today the preparations being made by the National Electoral Board of Ethiopia (NEBE) for the upcoming general election in which 50 million Ethiopians are expected to cast their votes.

Officials of the Board briefed the journalists about the preparations being carried out for the 6th national election scheduled this Ethiopian year.

The journalists saw various equipment, including laptops electric generators, and other vital supplies to be used at constituency level across the country so as to properly conduct the election.

They also visited two sample polling stations that demonstrate the exceptional features of the upcoming election from the previous ones.

According to NEBE, the purchases of election materials have been finalized, except ballot papers.

It was indicated during the visit that voters registration forms, transparent ballot boxes, and voting equipment have already been secured by the board.

A total 207,000 transparent ballot boxes will be distributed into polling stations across the nation, it was stated.

The board disclosed that it has arranged 50,900 polling stations for the elections throughout the country.