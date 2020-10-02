Ethiopian Electric Power Inaugurates Power Stations Built with 53.7 Mln USD

Addis Ababa October 2/2020 (ENA) Ethiopian Electric Power has inaugurated on Thursday three electric power sub-stations constructed in Oromia Regional State with an outlay of 53.7 million USD.



The substations constructed in Dukem, Bishoftu, and Mojo towns of the region are expected to ease the power outage problems in addition to enhancing the provision of electric power supply to the surrounding towns and communities.

It was pointed out on the occasion that the substations will also provide sustainable power supply to the surrounding industrial plants.

International contractors from India and Bosnia Herzegovina have participated in the construction of the stations while a Germany and Switzerland companies have involved in consultancy services.

The French Development Bank-financed 85 percent of the total cost was pointed out whereas the remaining was covered by the government of Ethiopia.

Minister of Water, Irrigation and Energy Minister, Sailesh Bekele, Chief Administrator of Oromia Regional State, Shimels Abdissa, Ethiopian Electric Power Chief Executive Officer, Ashebir Balcha, and other government officials were present at the inaugural ceremony.