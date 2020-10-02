2nd Irreechaa Peace Forum Being Held in Addis Ababa

Addis Ababa October 2/2020 (ENA)The Second Irreechaa Peace Forum is being held in Addis Ababa today under the theme “Promoting Culture is Realizing Prosperity!”

The chief administrator of Oromia Regional State, Shimelis Abdissa, Aba Gadas, and other high-level government officials, as well as scholars, are participating in the Forum.

The participants are discussing research papers conducted on the cultural and societal values of Irreecha celebrations.

The Irreecha festival (Thanksgiving Day) is celebrated annually by the Oromo people in Ethiopia to mark the end of the rainy season.

This year’s Irreecha festival will be celebrated in Addis Ababa City and Bishoftu town this Saturday and Sunday respectively with a limited number of people due to COVID-19.

Irreechaa brings together everyone from all walks of life irrespective of the religious differences and national origins.

According to Aba Gedas, the Irreecha festival is a symbol of peace, unity, and love that should be transmitted to the next generation.

The people of Oromo have been celebrating Irreecha since 150 years ago.