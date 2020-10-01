Ethiopian High-level Delegation Confers with Sudanese Top Gov’t Officials

Addis Ababa October 1/2020(ENA) Ethiopian high-level delegation led by Foreign Affairs Minister Gedu Andargachew on Wednesday held comprehensive discussion with Sudanese top government officials in Khartoum, Sudan.

According to Ministry of Foreign Affairs Office, the Ethiopian delegation has held a wide-ranging discussion on matters of common concerns with the Chairman and Deputy Chairman of the Sovereign Council, Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Sudan.

The delegation constituted senior government officials, including Chief of Staff of the Ethiopian National Defense Forces, General Adem Mohammed.

The Ethiopian delegation also handed over medical and food supplies to victims of the recent devastating floods in Sudan, it was indicated.

In a meeting with his Sudanese counterpart, Gedu Andargachew said similar floods have occurred in various parts of Ethiopia that called for further cooperation between the two countries.

Sudanese acting Foreign Minister Omar Qamar al-Din appreciated the relief aid by the Ethiopian side.

He stressed that Sudan and Ethiopia should always work together to cope up with similar problems such as unprecedented flooding.