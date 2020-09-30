PM Abiy Expresses Condolences Over Death of Prof. Mesfin Woldemariam

Addis Ababa September 30/2020 (ENA) Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has expressed condolences over the death of the renowned scholar, politician and author, Professor Mesfin Woldemariam.



Professor Mesfin, author of a number of books on Ethiopian history and politics, has passed away today at the age of 90.

Abiy wrote on his face-book page that professor Mesfin was a man with strong integrity, example of peaceful political struggle and symbol of a rational discourse.

The premier further extended condolences to his families in particular and to all Ethiopians in general.

Professor Mesfin was founder of Ethiopian Human Rights Council and advocate of human rights in the country in his writings, public speeches and political debates.

He was also a professor of geography at the Addis Ababa University and contributed a lot in the academic sphere of his field of study.