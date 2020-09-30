Finance Minister Ahmed Shide Receives African Finance Minister of the Year Award

Addis Ababa September 30/2020 (ENA) Ethiopia’s Finance Minister Ahmed Shide has received the 2020 award for the African Finance Minister of the Year today.



The minister received the award during a virtual ceremony at the 5th US-Africa Investment Forum and Policy Dialogue 2020.

The award recognizes Ahmed’s “outstanding achievements in Africa’s business landscape and contributions to Africa’s economic development and post-COVID-19 recovery”.

Ahmed award was predicated on his effort to driven economic reform agenda of the government leading the home-grown economic reform agenda, mobilizing large resources for development, improved debt management and debt stock of the country as well as promoting regional economic cooperation in the horn of Africa.

Ato Ahmed’s recognition has also paralleled with his and the Ministry’s effort in driving the government’s strategy to lessen the macro economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic by availing the necessary financial and policy driven support for various sectors of the economy that were heavily impacted by the pandemic.

The 2020 has been a difficult year for all as the unprecedented challenges of the COVID-19pandemic and the efforts to save lives, primarily and sustain the rapid economic growth path of the country has faced a strong headwind which we all are collectively addressing in the continent, said Ahmed in his remarks, upon accepting the award.

Therefore, he said “winning this award at this challenging time makes the recognition even more pertinent.”

The Editorial Board of African Leadership Magazine, organizer of the annual award, unveiled a total of 17 winners in 17 categories late August.

The winners, including Ahmed Shide, were unveiled by the Publisher of the Magazine, Ken Giami, at the UK Head Office of the group after the editorial board reviewed the collated online and offline votes.

Apart from the best finance minister, the magazine has also awarded other winners in different categories that include African Inspirational Business Leadership, African Business Leader of the Year, Central Bank Governor of the Year, COVID-19 Response Business Hero, African Female Business Leader of the Year, and Young Business Leader of the Year categories.

Publisher of the magazine said “our winners and all the nominees truly deserve to be recognized for the outstanding work they have done over the last year, and they continue to do for the development of our continent.”

The award provided every year under different categories is used to help shine a spotlight on the exceptional work being done by corporate practices and outstanding achievers in Africa’s business landscape and its private sector, across various categories.