Ambassador Hirut Presents Her Letter of Credence to King of Belgium

Addis Ababa September 29/2020(ENA) The newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ethiopia to the Kingdom of Belgium, Hirut Zemene presented today her letter of credence and letter of recall of her predecessor to his Highness King Philippe, King of the Kingdome of Belgium.

During the occasion, Ambassador Hirut had the chance to exchange views on common issues of cooperation between Ethiopia and Belgium and to further strengthen the relations that exist between the two sisterly countries for more than hundred years.

Ethiopia and Belgium have a long history of diplomatic relations dating back to 1906, when the Government of Belgium first opened its Embassy in Addis Ababa, making it only the 5th country to do so, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Ethiopia also officially opened its Embassy in Brussels in 1970.