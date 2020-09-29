Schools Won’t Reopen Unless Adequately Prepared: Deputy PM

Addis Ababa September 29/2020(ENA) Schools without adequate preparations vital to prevent the spread of COVID-19 pandemic will not be reopened, Deputy Prime Minister, Demeke Mekonnen said.

The Deputy Prime Minister made the remark at a virtual consultation held today to discuss on the ongoing preparations to reopen schools with relevant stakeholders including regional education bureau heads.

During the occasion, Demeke urged political leaders to give due attention in coordinating the preparation to reopen schools.

He noted that priority should be given to stringent measures of preparation instead of setting the day of reopening.

Education Minister, Getahun Mekuria on his part underscored the need for cooperation of all pertinent stakeholders at this critical time.

He emphasized the importance of establishing a committee comprising of stakeholders to review the preparations of schools.

According to Getahun, a system that coordinates the overall preparations and resumption of education as well as facilitating communications among pertinent actors will be established at all levels.

Science and Higher Education Minister, Samuel Urkato said on his part a taskforce that was established to make sure the reopening of universities has already began its activities across the country.