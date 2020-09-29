Ethiopia Building Modern Police Force that Fits with Its Future, Says Deputy PM

Addis Ababa September 29/2020(ENA) Deputy Prime Minister Demeke Mekonen said Ethiopia has been building a modern police force that would help it to meet the aspiration of becoming a strong democratic nation.

Giving direction at the end of a half-day panel discussion about the country’s police reform, the deputy prime minister said institutional reform of the police is one of the top priorities of the government.

Structural change has been carried out to build a strong institution of police force since its establishment in 1942, he stated.

“The commitment is real and we have been working on the ground to reform democratic institutions that will create enabling environment in building a democratic nation. Among these institutions the police force that has been at a forefront to safeguard our people and the country,” Demeke elaborated.

As a law enforcement body the police force will be established with own indoctrination and without any political influence, the deputy prime minister stressed.

Calling on the government and the police to work together to make the ongoing reform effective, he pledged that the government will fulfill its responsibilities in this regard.

The Federal Police Commission has finalized a new police indoctrination policy for the first time and is expected to present it for public debate, it was learned.

Federal Police Commissioner General, Endashaw Tassew said on his part the policy force has been facing internal and external problems related to the country’s transformation in the past two years.

Problems in organization, manpower, resource supply, technology and so on are, however, being solved; and there are tangible changes, he stated.

Peace Minister Muferihat Kamil said Ethiopia has been engaged in changing the police force a fundamentally.

According to her, the move represents such a great departure from the familiar bureaucratic policing model in Ethiopia.

“This measure will enable the country to have committed police force free from any political interference,”Muferihat stressed.