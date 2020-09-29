U.S Provides 2.9 Mln USD worth Support to Ethiopian National Defense Forces

Addis Ababa September 29/2020 (ENA) The U.S. Department of Defense has provided 2.9 million USD worth of training and equipment to the Ethiopian National Defense Forces this month.

The U.S. Embassy in Addis Ababa said in a statement that the U.S. Department of Defense is working with the Ethiopian Ministry of Defense.

“Today, we are highlighting another aspect of the partnership between the United States and Ethiopia,” it said.

The donation is aimed at supporting the efforts of the Ethiopian National Defense Forces to disrupt the threats posed by al-Shabaab in Somalia and other terrorist organizations.

The equipment donated includes land cruisers, troop transports, ambulances, cargo and fuel trucks, water trailers, operations center computers, and night vision devices, it added.

“This donation is just one way the U.S. government supports our Ethiopian partner forces in their fight against terrorism,” the Embassy stated.