“We Are Full of Big Hopes Despite Occasional Challenges”: Deputy PM Demeke

Addis Ababa septemebr 28/2020(ENA) “Even if we occasionally face problems, we are at a time of full of big hopes,” Deputy Prime Minister Demeke Mekonnen said.

The deputy prime minister held discussion with the Reconciliation Commission members today.

The discussion was organized to find ways about how the government can support the commission, it was learned.

Reconciliation Commission Vice Chairperson, Yetnebersh Negussie briefed the participants about the activities the Commission has undertaken and its plan.

Having prepared a strategic plan, the commission has been undertaking different activities organized under five committees, she stated.

Of the standing committees, three have in particular been carrying out the main activities of the commission, the vice chairperson explained. Special focus is made on the youth who are mostly manipulated by anti-peace forces.

She added that preparations are finalized to open 11 branches of the commission in different parts of the country.

Yetnebersh finally requested the government to realize the enormity of the activity of the commission and extend the necessary support.

Peace Minister Muferiat Kamil said on her part that a new structure has been set to support the commission. High government officials are included in the organization, she added.

Deputy Prime Minister Demeke noted that encouraging works have been carried out by the commission within a short period after its establishment.

“Ethiopia is at present in the midst of high hopes but occasional challenges,” he said, adding that the performance of the GERD despite COVID-19 shows the growth of the economy and the big hopes it has ahead of it.

Thus realizing these hopes by fully supporting the country is crucial. Demeke expressed his belief that the commission can bring about a big change if supported.

The challenges the country has been facing now and then cannot hinder the big dreams Ethiopia is striving to achieve, the deputy premier stressed.

He also called on the commission to work closely with other institutions engaged in facilitating reconciliation.

Demeke particularly pointed out the positive role institutions of higher learning can play towards attaining this objective.

He assured members of the commission about the readiness of the government to support the good beginnings of the commission.