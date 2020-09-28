EDTF Donates 6.6 Mln Gloves to Help Fight COVID19 in Ethiopia

Addis Ababa September 28/2020 (ENA) Ethiopian Diaspora Trust Fund (EDTF) has donated 6.6 million gloves to protect vital health workers fighting COVID-19 in Ethiopia.

This is the second major COVID-19 donation provided by EDTF, it was indicated.

Ethiopian ambassador to the US, Fisum Arega thanked for the donation on his twitter. “Thank you all for helping your brothers and sisters in Ethiopia through EDTF.”

Ethiopian Diaspora Trust Fund last June donated 40 million birr worth of medical equipment to the Ministry of Health to support efforts in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.