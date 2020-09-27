Sudanese Business Delegation Vows to Invest in Ethiopia’s Tourism Industry

Addis Ababa September 27/2020 (ENA)Sudanese Business Delegation vowed to invest in Ethiopia in a move to enhance Ethio-Sudanese cooperation in tourism industry.



A group of 22 Sudanese businessmen has been visiting Ethiopian tourism investment opportunities since September 22, 2020.

Captain Tageldin Abuelgassim, Head of the Delegation told ENA in Bishoftu town that Ethiopia and Sudanese firms are keen to boost partnership to develop the tourism industry in both countries.

The relation between the people of Ethiopia and Sudan is historical, longstanding and tied in blood, he said adding that it needs to turn this strong ties to investment and economic cooperation.

The delegation has visited tourism potential places including Lake Tana, Gorgora, Gondar, Semein Mountain Parks and Bishoftu, which are prioritized areas for tourism development.

He stated that the places and water bodies that delegation paid a visit have paramount potential for the development of international resorts with international standards.

The head of the delegation indicated that observing Ethiopia’s enormous potential in tourism sector, inspired most members of the business delegation to invest in hotel resorts and other sectors.

The Sudanese business delegation is on a ten-day mission to visit Ethiopia in a bid to explore investment opportunities in the country.