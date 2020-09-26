Council of Ministers Passes Decision to Change Nation’s Penal Code

Addis Ababa September 26/2020 ( ENA) The Council of Ministers has referred today draft proclamations that change the country’s penal code and improve arbitration and reconciliation mechanisms to the House of People’s Representatives.



According to a statement issued by the Office of the Prime Minister, Ethiopia’s existing penal code enacted in 1961 is based on a unitary system of government not compatible with the current federal system and division of power between the regional and federal states.

Besides, the country has ratified several international and continental conventions, including civil and political rights as well as children’s and women’s rights. Therefore, the existing penal code needs to incorporate all these agreements and changes in order to make it compatible with other laws.

The penal code also lacks clarity, compatibility with the ever changing criminal acts, the office added. Hence the need for a revised proclamation.

The other proclamation referred by the council was the draft proclamation on arbitration and reconciliation mechanisms prepared with the view to resolving disputes particularly in the areas of trade and investment. And, also in making use of traditional means of resolving conflicts.

The final draft proclamation on accreditation service payment approved by the Council of Ministers to be implemented upon its publication on Negarit Gazette is aimed at creating a national accreditation system that enables the products and services of the country to become internationally competitive and acceptable, it was learned.

After extensive deliberations, the council has referred the draft proclamations to the House of People’s Representative for endorsement.