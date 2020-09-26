FM Gedu: Ethiopia Has Never Lost Confidence in Multilateralism

Addis Abeba September 26/2020 (ENA) Minister of Foreign Affairs, Gedu Andargachew said Ethiopia is pleased to join the Alliance for Multilateralism with a firm belief that only cooperation would help us solve shared challenges.



The minister remarked while addressing yesterday the virtually-held ministerial meeting of the Alliance for Multilateralism on the margins of the 75th session of the UN General Assembly.

He said, “now is the time we need multilateralism the most to effectively respond to the unprecedented challenges and threats that we collectively face as a community of nations.”

Despite its painful experience during its membership in the League of Nations, Ethiopia has never lost confidence in multilateralism, Gedu added.

Furthermore, he stated many of the international level engagements of Ethiopia show that the country has always been a staunch supporter of the principles embodied in the UN Charter.

The minister also expressed his belief that the UN would be extremely vital to help countries recover and rebuild better in the post-COVID period.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, 60 foreign ministers and representatives from international and non-governmental organizations have attended the meeting.

Current issues addressed by the alliance include, among others, a fair worldwide distribution of future COVID-19 vaccines, climate change, the digital transformation, and equality.

The “Alliance for Multilateralism” is an informal network of countries united with the conviction that a rules-based multilateral order is the only reliable guarantee for international stability and peace.

The alliance is well known for asserting that our common challenges can only be solved through cooperation.