Gov’t Committed to Uphold Rule of Law, Says Attorney General

Addis Ababa September 25/2020(ENA) The government of Ethiopia has been exerting utmost efforts to ensure law enforcement and is continuing with strong commitment to uphold rule of law, Attorney General said.

Briefing journalists on Thursday, the Attorney General, Gedion Timothewos said the government of Ethiopia has made efforts to control the breakdown of law and order in the aftermath of the death of the prominent Oromo singer, Hachalu Hundessa.

The riots have resulted in the death of more than 160, injured 360 people and an estimated destruction of property worth 4.6 billion birr, he said, and added that more than 2000 suspects have been apprehended in Oromia Region and charges filed.

Regarding the assassination of Hachalu, Gedion pointed out “suspects of the heinous crime has already been identified and brought to justice.”

We have managed to conclude our investigation and bringing charges against most of the suspects, he stated, adding that compared to the scale and magnitude of the crimes committed, this is an accomplishment worth noting.

Asked whether some of the suspects were arrested for political motives, Gedion noted “some of the suspects are politicians but they are not being charged for their political activity rather for their acts that resulted in the death of hundreds of citizens.”

The act of crime cannot be ignored, he said, adding that “people have to be handled accountable for the level of their participation.”

The efforts to enforce law and uphold rule of law was successful despite the challenges, he said.

“we are of the opinion compared to the previous track record and made progress in bringing suspects to justice in a quick manner,” the Attorney General added.

Office of the Prime Minister’s Press Secretariat Unit, Billene Seyoum said the government is working with strong conviction towards making the national elections fair, free and democratic.

The government out of its strong conviction for a free, fair and democratic election, has been undertaking comprehensive works to create level of playing field.

She further elaborated that the rule of law proceeding has nothing at all with the speculation of taking out prominent politicians from the election.

Billene stressed that rule of law are applicable to all whether one is political party member or not.