President Sahlework, Félix Tshisekedi of DRC hold Phone Conversation

Addis Ababa September 24/2020(ENA) President Sahlework Zewdie held a telephone conversation with President Félix Tshisekedi of the Democratic Republic of Congo today.

The Presidents discussed on wide range of bilateral issues as well as the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD).

President Sahlework thanked her counterpart for his initiative and for providing additional clarification on issues related to GERD and reiterated Ethiopia’s commitment to the African Union led process.

In related news, President Sahlework had a phone conversation with Maria Teresa Fernandez de la Vega, President of the Council of Spain and President of Women for Africa foundation.