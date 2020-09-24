Ethiopian to Resume Flight to Victoria Falls

Addis Ababa September 24/2020 (ENA) Ethiopian Airlines Group, Africa’s largest airline to resume flight services to Victoria Falls as of October 6, 2020.

Meanwhile, it is mandatory for customers to wear face masks and are requested to satisfy destination entry requirements such as PCR COVID-19 Clearance certificate issued by the recognized facility within 48 hours from the date of departure, in line with WHO guidelines.

Ethiopian expressed its readiness to increase frequencies to accommodate the demand by focusing on the wellbeing of customers and staffs as countries continue to open their borders and relax travel restrictions.

Ethiopian, the fastest growing Airline in Africa, commands the lion’s share of the Pan-African passenger and cargo network operating the youngest and most modern fleet to 127 international passenger and cargo destinations across five continents.