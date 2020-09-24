FM Gedu, IOM Director-General Hold Telephone Conversation

Addis Ababa September 24/2020(ENA) Foreign Minister Gedu Andargachew and Director-General of the International Organization for Migration (IOM), António Manuel exchanged views in a phone conversation on Wednesday



Gedu extended his gratitude to IOM for its support to Ethiopians returnees from the Middle East and hoping that the support would continue.

He urged the IOM to reconsider its decision to relocate its liaison office at the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) from Addis Ababa to a neighboring country.

Since most IOM stakeholders have offices in Ethiopia, it would be suitable for the overall operation if IOM maintains its liaison office in Ethiopia, the Minister said.

António Manuel affirmed that IOM will reconsider the decision to relocate its liaison office at IGAD to a neighboring country.

IOM is desirous to strengthen its relationship with Ethiopia and pledged to continue supporting the country, he said.