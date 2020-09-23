Japan Provides over 123, 000 USD Grant for Education Project

Addis Ababa September 23/2020(ENA)The Government of Japan has provided 123,153 USD grant for education project in Ethiopia as part of a long-standing scheme.

The project will support the construction of a new school block with four classrooms for Lich Googo Secondary School in Hadya Zone, SNNP regional state, and create better education environment for the students, it was indicated.

During a signing ceremony held today, Japan’s Ambassador to Ethiopia Matsunaga Daisuke said his country is committed to improve education at grass-roots level as part of the Grant Assistance for Grass-Roots Human Security Projects (GGP).

“This project is going to be funded through the GGP, which cultivates a direct working relationship between the grass-roots level of society and the embassy,” he stressed.

The project launched today is scheduled to be completed within a year, it was learned.

“I believe this project would improve quality of education and open up bright future for the children,” the ambassador said.

The grant agreement was signed between Ambassador Matsunaga Daisuke and Hadiya Development Association Executive Board Member and President of Wachemo University Habtamu Abebe.

Japan Embassy has implemented over 400 projects in Ethiopia under the GGP scheme since 1989.