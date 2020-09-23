Ethiopian High Level Delegation Holds Talks with President of Djibouti

Addis Ababa September 23/2013 (ENA) Ethiopian delegation led by Minister of Transport, Dagmawit Moges held discussions with the President of Djibouti, Ismail Omar Guelleh and other government officials on ways how to enhance logistics operations around the port.

Ethiopia has been using the Port of Djibouti for more than 95 percent of its foreign trade since 1998.

Currently, Ethiopia’s dry bulk cargos load has been increasing over the past years.

For instance, during the fiscal year that ended in June 2020 has registered the highest import of dry bulk cargoes with approximately 4 million metric tons and the volume this year is expected to exceed up to 5 million metric tons.

The talks held with the high level leadership of Djibouti focused on ways how the two countries can jointly work to efficiently handle the operations of the increasing volume of Ethiopia’s bulk cargos in the port of Djibouti by tackling the challenges, Minister of Transport Dagmawit Mogus said.

The discussion was also immensely important to the benefits of the people of both countries and was successful, the minister added.

Noting the need for an efficient and effective logistics system to ensuring the reliability and sustainability of economic development, the minister has been taking several measures to improve the sector.

According to the ministry, National Logistics Sector Policy and Strategy as well as Logistics Council have been established to modernize the logistics sector and achieve the level of service that the sector should provide for the development of the country in various economic aspects.

The visit of the delegation to Djibouti is part of the efforts being carried out by the Logistics Council to address the challenges associated with dry bulk cargoes services, it was indicated.

The port of Djibouti, which has been a major route of the country’s import and export trade, has been improving its services over time, stated the ministry in a press release.