Diplomats Briefed on “Dine for Nation” Program

Addis Abeba September 22/2020 (ENA) The diplomatic community based in Addis Ababa has been briefed today on the “Dine for Ethiopia” program.

During the program, Foreign Affairs Minister Gedu Andargachew said the Government of Ethiopia has made tremendous achievements on the Sheger Project.

Expressing his gratitude for all development partners and contributors in Ethiopia and abroad, the minister added that encouraged by this success story Prime Minister Abiy has now embarked on three projects nationwide.

The first projects underway are at Gorgora, Wonchi and Koysha. The idea is to replicate what was achieved by Sheger Project in Addis Ababa and add value to the transformation of Ethiopia’s eco-tourism.

“These projects will definitely contribute to the much needed job opportunities for the youth in countryside and enable the country to nurture green economy,” Gedu stressed.

He urged the diplomatic community to kindly participate in the realization of these noble projects through mechanisms that are possible to make practical contribution.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has officially launched a “Dine for Nation” program to mobilize funds for the three projects, namely Gorgora, Wonchi and Koysha in Amhara, Oromia and Southern Nations Nationalities and Peoples regional states in August 2020.

The “Dine for Nation” has arranged dinner programs for VVIP and VIP guests in the first weeks of October, 2020. The VVIP guests will pay 10 million Birr and the VIP 5 million Birr for the dinner.