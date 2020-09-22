Authority Generates 870 Mn USD from Export of Coffee, Spices

Addis Abeba September 22/2020 (ENA) The Ethiopian Coffee and Tea Authority announced that 870 million USD was earned from the export of coffee and spices during the last Ethiopia fiscal year.



According to the authority, 270,835 tons of coffee were exported this fiscal year.

The total export of coffee in the year has surpassed that of the earlier year by over 40,000 tons, generating over 91 million USD in revenue.

Germany, Saudi Arabia, and the United States were the leading countries in purchasing Ethiopian coffee.

About 16 million USD was also by exporting 12,000 tons of spices during the same period.

The reform introduced within the authority in 2011 has helped boost the quantity and quality of coffee in particular, it was learned.

Among the changes made was the new system introduced to allow farmers to export coffee directly to foreign markets.

Following this, some 500 farmers have requested a license to export coffee.

Some 87 percent of the exported coffee during the year was of high quality.

The authority envisions earning over 1.1 billion USD by exporting 312,000 tons of coffee this Ethiopian budget year.