Chinese University Launches Amharic Language Program

Addis Abeba September 22/2020 (ENA) Beijing Foreign Studies University has launched a program that offers the Amharic language at undergraduate level.



The launching ceremony has been held in Beijing today, according to Ethiopian Embassy in Beijing.

The program will be offered based on the Cooperative Agreement between Addis Ababa University and Beijing Foreign Studies University.

This is the first ever program to be given in China, it was learned.

During the launching ceremony were present Ethiopia’s Embassy Representative in China, Samuel Fitsumberhan and Beijing Foreign Studies University Vice President Jia Wenjian.

According to the agreement the university will provide the Amharic language course at bachelor’s degree level for the first time.

Beijing Foreign Studies University is a prestigious university established in 1941 in China. As the first foreign language university and offering the most language programs in the country, it excels in the teaching and studying of foreign languages, foreign literature, overseas sinology, and also serves as an important base producing quality professionals with language competence and global vision.