Ethiopian Airlines Set to Resume Flights to Johannesburg, Cape Town

Addis Abeba September 22/2020 (ENA) Ethiopian Airlines announced that it will resume flights to Johannesburg and Capet town as of October 1, 2020.



It is to be recalled that several airlines across the world, including Ethiopian, stopped flying for the last months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

With the easing of travel restrictions across the globe, Ethiopian Airlines has continued relaunching international flights enforcing extra precautionary measures to ensure the health and safety of passengers and staff, it said in a statement.

As part of the resumption scheme, the Airlines announced that it will restart scheduled commercial flights to Johannesburg and Cape Town as of 01 October 2020.

As countries continue to open their borders and relax travel restrictions, Ethiopian is ready to increase frequencies to accommodate the demand by focusing on the wellbeing of customers and staff.