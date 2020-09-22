House Passes Decision to Hold National Election

Addis Ababa September 9/2020 (ENA) The House of People’s Representatives (HPR), in its 4th extraordinary session today, passed the decision to hold the 6th national elections this Ethiopian fiscal year and schools to be opened.

The house endorsed the decision with majority and one against as well as 8 abstention.

Thus, national election will be conducted and schools will be opened whereby the proper protective measures against the pandemic will be in place.

It is to be recalled that due to the threat of coronavirus pandemic, Ethiopia had postponed the periodic national elections for the House of Peoples’ Representatives and Regional Legislative Councils which was slotted for last August.

Also Health Minister last week has told the House the possibility of conducting national elections despite the pandemic.

The house in its today session has also approved appointments of ministries and nomination of Federal Court’s judges.