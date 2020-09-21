Digitization of Labour Supply, Matching Database to be Implemented in Industrial Parks

Addis Ababa, September 21/2020(ENA)Ethiopian Investment Commission and First Consult for BRIDGES Program have signed today a partnership agreement to implement the digitization of labor supply and matching database across seven industrial parks.



The agreement that lasts five year was signed between Investment Commissioner Lelise Neme and First Consult for BRIDGES Program, an initiative supported by Mastercard Foundation’s Young Africa Works in Ethiopia, Manager Michael Addisu.

On the occasion, Commissioner Lelise Neme said the digital labor database will support the creation of close to 600,000 jobs for young people, 80 percent women, and 15,000 micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

Furthermore, it will support 300,000 unemployed young people to obtain soft skill training and awareness of the industry through industrial park job creation initiatives and market linkage between industrial parks and MSMEs, she noted.

According to her, the creation of digital industrial park labor database is expected to unlock the potential for job creation within industrial parks and create conducive surrounding ecosystem.

The partnership will lead to series of jobs creation and employment interventions across several industrial parks throughout the country, Lelise stated.

First Consult for BRIDGES Programme Project Manager, Michael Addisu said digital industrial park labor database system will promote local value addition and domestic linkages between large investors and local supplies.

He added that the digital labor database will also be used as a major instrument for optimal, reliable and predictable labor market information for policy makers and industrial parks.

The seven industrial parks that are participating in the utilization of the industrial park labor database this time are Adama, Debrebrhan, Dire Dawa, Bahirdar, Hawassa, Mekelle and Kombolcha industrial parks, it was learned.

The Ethiopian Investment Commission will take the lead in supervising the development of the industrial park labor database and manage its data collection and aggregation of information from all participating industrial parks, it was learned.