AU Calls for Promising Sustainable Education Innovations to Be Funded Up to 100,000 USD

Addis Abeba September 21/2020 (ENA) The African Union Commission is calling for promising homegrown sustainable education innovations to be supported with up to 100,000 USD in funding and technical assistance.

AU said in its press release that the advent of COVID-19 has exacerbated challenges in Africa’s education system and reinforces the need for fit for context, innovative and scalable solutions in education.

There is the need to promote innovation in the entire education and skills development ecosystems, it added.

“The African Union Commission in recognition of this urgent need is calling for promising homegrown sustainable education innovations to be supported with up to USD 100,000 in funding and technical assistance towards being scaled.”

The innovation should either be in the phase of piloting or implementation in Africa with some demonstrated success with focus on one or more aspects of the education delivery system, according to the commission.

It should also be related to teaching and learning management software, teaching and learning materials, connectivity of schools, assessment, education hardware and infrastructure, and school administration, it added.

Additionally, “the innovation should satisfy at least one of the following: Enable access to education and improved quality of delivery for those who are unable to access existing services, demonstrate a scalable, sustainable business and financing model as well as provide services to consumers at lower prices than existing alternatives.”