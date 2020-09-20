UAE Commits Supporting Ethiopia with Medical Supplies to Curb COVID-19 Pandemic

Addis Ababa, September 20/2020(ENA)The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has provided Ethiopia with medical supplies to help curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic especially on health professionals.

According to a press release from UAE embassy in Addis Ababa, United Arab Emirates and Ethiopia are cooperating especially in the health sector in dealing with COVID-19 pandemic with more focus on women empowerment.

“The UAE provided Ethiopia with a total of 48 ton of medical supplies to bolster its efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19 and assist medical professional in the country,” reads the statement.

With this 2,128 female health professionals in Ethiopia has benefited from the support, the statement added.

Female health professionals compose 70 percent of the workforce of the health system in Ethiopia, it was indicated.

Ethiopia and the UAE have strong and continued bilateral relations and fields of cooperation frameworks with especial focus in the health sector and women affairs.

Ethiopia is also an essential partner for the UAE’s efforts to deliver medical aid to the African countries, in coordination with international organizations, and the UN agencies.