PM Abiy Inaugurates AI Center

Addis Ababa, September 20/2020(ENA) Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed today inaugurated an Artificial Intelligence (AI) Center, in an aim to make Ethiopia Africa’s AI giant.



The center initiated by the Prime Minister last year will give AI service in agriculture, education, health and public security, it was indicated.

The Artificial Intelligence devices have currently started delivering services in identifying breast cancer and brain tumor in the health sector.

Abiy twitted that “Pleased to inaugurate the Artificial Intelligence Center, which will be a site for development of functional and problem solving technological innovations”

Artificial Intelligence can be an engine of productivity and economic growth while the government is taking great strides to balance the macro-economic environment, including through the introduction of technology, he added.

It is to be recalled that on January 2020 Council of Ministers has decided to set up an artificial intelligence (AI) research and development center.

The council made the decision to defend Ethiopia’s national interests through the development of artificial intelligence services, products and solutions based on research, development and implementation.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is the simulation of human intelligence processes by machines, especially computer systems. Specific applications of AI include expert systems, natural language processing (NLP), speech recognition and machine vision.