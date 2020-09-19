Ethiopia-China Cooperation Model for Africa, Says Outgoing Ambassador Tan Jian

Addis Ababa September 19/2020 (ENA) The multifaceted bilateral cooperation between Ethiopia and China can serve as a successful model for Africa, outgoing Chinese Ambassador to Ethiopia said.



In an exclusive interview with ENA, Ambassador Tan Jian said the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Ethiopia and China this year will give a big boost to the bilateral relations of the two countries.

“ When we see our bilateral cooperation it is not just bilateral. We want it to be a model for China-Africa cooperation and a model for south-south cooperation. I do believe together we can do a lot,” Ambassador Jian elaborated.

The ambassador stated that he is glad to see the bilateral relations of the two countries strengthened over the last two years.

China’s support is aimed at seeing a successful development stories in Africa, according to Ambassador Tan Jian, who further stressed that:

“ …Ethiopia is a strong candidate for that in many areas: agricultural development, poverty alleviation, and even high-tech areas like digital economy. So, I do believe that China-Ethiopia cooperation could be a model.”

Taking into account, the advantages they can get, many Chinese companies are considering relocating their business to Ethiopia, the ambassador revealed.

“I have been sending consistent message to Chinese investors to come to Africa, come to Ethiopia. This is the gateway for Africa and I do believe that more and more (investors) will come (to the country),” he added.

Meanwhile, he emphasized the need for Ethiopia to maintain peace and stability and improve ease of doing business.

The 50 years old diplomatic relationship of Ethiopia and China are heightened over the years to become Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership.