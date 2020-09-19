New Maternal, Children’s Hospital to Start Next Month

Addis Ababa September 19/2020 (ENA) The new Maternal and Children’s Hospital being constructed in Addis Ababa at a cost of 400 million Birr will be operational within a month, according to Construction Bureau of the City Administration.



Deputy Mayor of the city, Adanech Abeibei has visited the hospital on Saturday that rested on an area of more than 23 thousand square meters around a place locally known as Ayat.

During the occasion Head of the Bureau, Afework Nigusie disclosed that 99 percent of the total construction work has already been completed and is expected to begin service as of next month.

The Deputy Mayer said during her visit that the new specialized hospital will alleviate problems being encountered in the city regarding maternal and children health services.

Gandhi Memorial Hospital was the only public Maternal and Children Hospital in the city that render services under huge pressure to more than 900 mothers per day with its 89 beds.

According to Health Bureau Head, Dr. Yuhannes Challa the new hospital is expected to ease such huge pressure and increase quality health care as it accommodates 400 beds with various facilities including 7 operation theaters and 14 maternal delivery rooms.