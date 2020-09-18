PM Travels with Foreign Investors to Zone Endowed with Rich Resources

Addis Ababa,September 18/2020(ENA) Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has arrived at Dawro Zone of Southern Nations, Nationalities and Peoples Regional State today.

Along with the premier also traveled foreign investors interested in investing in the zone which is endowed with enormous natural resources.

The delegation visited the rich natural resources to assess the potential of investing in the zone, following the announcement of the “Dine for the Nation” initiative by Abiy to develop natural resources in Koysha and the surrounding.

In his transit to Dawro, Prime Minister Abiy landed at Jimma Aba Jifar Airport and was warmly welcomed by Aba Gedas, religious leaders, and community representatives.