Public Raises over 272 Mln Birr in two Months to Support GERD

Addis Ababa,September 18/2020 (ENA) Ethiopians have contributed more than 272 million Birr over the past two months to support the construction of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), Office of the National Council for Coordination of Public Participation on the GERD, disclosed.

Public Relations and Media Communication Director at the Office, Hailu Abraham told ENA that the support was obtained in the form of bond purchase, donation and through mobile short message fundraising campaign via the “8100A”.

“Out of the stated sum, 152.4 million birr was obtained in the month of August alone which is the largest amount being collected in a single month since the inception of the construction of the dam”, he pointed out.

According to him, the nation was also able to collect close to 120 million Birr in July.

The completion of the first filling of the dam has been encouraging the public to further continue its support to the construction of the dam, it was indicated.

The director further revealed that the office has planned to collect 1.5 billion Birr during the current Ethiopian budget year.

Ethiopians so far have raised over 13 .9 billion Birr to finance the GERD.

The public in general and the private sectors, financial institutions, and the Diaspora community in particular have been playing key role for the contribution.