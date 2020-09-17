USAID to Extend over 650,000 USD Emergency Assistance to Flood Victims in Afar

Addis Ababa, September 17/2020(ENA)US Agency for International Development (USAID) said that it is providing over 650,000 USD in immediate emergency assistance to help communities affected by recent flooding in Afar Regional State.

According to a press release issued by the US Embassy in Addis Ababa, USAID is providing life-saving food assistance, emergency non-food item support, and shelter for families affected by flooding across several woredas, in collaboration with regional government authorities and international partners.

The assistance also includes safe drinking water and proper sanitation and hygiene support, it added.

The support will enable pastoralist communities to preserve their livestock and livelihood through a small-scale stimulus package for micro-businesses in transporting and distributing fodder to breeding animals.

USAID further stated that it is working closely with partners to assess the situation in SNNP, Oromia, Somali, and Gambella regional states in an effort to mobilize additional resources to help communities mitigate the impacts of flooding in these regions.