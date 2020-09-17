HPR to Discuss COVID-19 in Extraordinary Meeting Tomorrow

Addis Ababa, September 17/2020(ENA) The House of People’s Representatives (HPR) will hold its third extraordinary meeting tomorrow.

In its fifth year and third special meeting on Friday, the House is expected to discuss about the national COVID-19 response report by the Ministry of Health.

By September 16, 2020, Ethiopia has identified 66,224 COVID-19 cases and recorded 1,045 deaths, according to the ministry.

There were also 38,512 active cases, while 26,665 recovered from the virus, it was learned.

Ethiopia declared state of emergency to curb the COVID-19 pandemic effective April this year which expired in August,2020.