Korea Provides 5 Mn USD to Support Ethiopia Ease Impact of COVID-19

Addis Ababa, September 17/2020(ENA) Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) has contributed 5 million USD to the Government of Ethiopia to promote the efficient response towards the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

KOICA and Ministry of Trade and Industry have virtually signed Memorandum of Understanding on the project for production of personal protective equipment (PPE) to retain jobs in small and medium enterprises engaged in leather and leather products on September 15, 2020.

In addition to job retention, the project has also contribution to prevent the spread of COVID-19 pandemic, and sensitization of the rural population.

According to a press release KOICA sent to ENA, 500,000 USD of the donation is committed to support the production of PPE by re-purposing small and medium enterprises.