Council Passes Decision on Various Issues

Addis Ababa, September 17/2020(ENA) The Council of Ministers in its 89th regular session held on Wednesday has discussed on various issues and passed decisions.

The council first has discussed on a draft regulation for the establishment of the Ethio-Engineering Group.

The regulation aims at making the different industries that were operating under the Metals and Engineering Corporation (METEC), profitable by enhancing the efficient utilization of resources.

Hence, industries engaged in the production of steels, automotive, agricultural equipments, electrical and electronics, construction machineries and plants as well as polymer productions will be organized under the newly established Ethio-Engineering Group.

After extensive deliberations on the draft, the council passed decision to publish the regulation that allows the establishment of the Group in Negarit Gazeta.

The Council has also discussed on the draft agreement reached between Ethiopia and the Russian Federation on the use of nuclear energy for peaceful purposes.

The two countries have agreed to use nuclear energy for peaceful purposes based on the 1968 Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) accord.

The Council discussed on a draft proclamation prepared by the Ministry of Innovation and Technology to approve the agreement.

Following the deliberation, it referred the draft proclamation to the House of Peoples’ Representatives for approval noting that it would provide significant contribution to the socio-economic development of the country.