FM Lavrov, IGAD Executive Secretary Discus on Implementation of Summit Decisions

Addis Ababa, September 17/2020(ENA) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met the Executive Secretary of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), Workneh Gebeyehu, in Moscow.

During the conversation, the parties discussed on the implementation of the decisions made at the first Russia – Africa Summit last year, with a focus on expanding cooperation with African integration associations.

Special attention was paid to the development of cooperation between Russia and IGAD in the humanitarian and educational sphere, assistance to African countries in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic and overcoming the consequences of the locust invasion in East Africa.

According to a press release issued by the Russian Embassy in Addis Ababa, Lavrov and Workneh have also exchanged views on topical issues on the international and regional agenda focusing on conflict resolution in the Horn of Africa.

The parties in this regard have confirmed the readiness of Russia and IGAD to step up coordinated efforts in the interests of establishing lasting peace in South Sudan, stabilizing Somalia, and finding mutually acceptable solutions to other acute problems in the region.

The Russia-Africa summit was held in October 2019 in Sochi, it was learned.