Japan Provides over 30 Mn USD Relief Aid

Addis Ababa, September 16/2020(ENA) The Government of Japan has contributed 30.24 million USD to support Ethiopia meet the relief food needs of communities affected by COVID-19, desert locusts, drought, and flooding, the World Food Programme (WFP) announced today.

According to a press release of WFP, the contribution to be channeled through the National Disaster Risk Management Commission will meet the acute food needs of over 1.6 million people in the regions of Afar, Amhara, Oromia, Southern Nations Nationalities and Peoples, Sidama, and Tigray in the framework of the 2020 Humanitarian Response Plan.

The World Food Programme said it has been handling the procurement, shipment, receipt and overland transport of 72,440 metric tons of wheat to the government warehouses.

During a virtual launching event with the National Disaster Risk Management Commission, WFP Ethiopia Representative and Country Director Steven Were Omamo said that the donation comes at a critical time for Ethiopia’s food security.

The contribution was committed by Japanese Prime Minister Abe in his talks last April with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, it was learned.

Japanese Ambassador to Ethiopia Matsunaga Daisuke said it is also based on the country’s commitment to support African Development, particularly through the Tokyo International Conference on African Development.

The release stated that Japan has made donations of over 20 million USD for WFP’s activities in Ethiopia in the last five years.