FM Gedu Bids Farewell to Outgoing Chinese Ambassador to Ethiopia

Addis Ababa, September 16/2020(ENA) Foreign Affairs Minister,Gedu Andargachew on Tuesday bade farewell to the outgoing Chinese Ambassador to Ethiopia, Tan Jian.

During the occasion, Gedu thanked the ambassador for his “outstanding service during his stay in Ethiopia.”

“The relations between Ethiopia and China grew exponentially in politics, investment, trade, people-to-people engagements, and tourism during Ambassador Tan Jian’s stay in the country,” Gedu said.

The minister also commended the immense contribution of the Chinese ambassador to the completion of the Sheger project on time and Ethiopia’s fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

The ambassador on his part thanked the government and people of Ethiopia for helping him spent a successful tenure in the country.

He also promised to work to strengthen the relationships between the two countries back at home.

Ethiopia and China had their half centennial anniversary of diplomatic relation this year.