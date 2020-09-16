AU Celebrates Int’l Day of Democracy, Reaffirms Unwavering Commitment to Agenda 2063

Addis Ababa, September 16/2020(ENA) The African Union (AU) has celebrated on Tuesday the International Day of Democracy with reaffirming its unwavering commitment to the noble goals Agenda 2063.

International Day of Democracy was marked around the world under the theme “COVID-19: A Spotlight on Democracy”.

The Day is celebrated on September 15 every year to raise awareness about democracy.

AU’s Commissioner for Political Affairs, Minata SAMATE CESSOUMA on the occasion said that aspiration 3 and 4 of Agenda 2063 envision “an Africa of good governance, respect for human rights, justice and the rule of law as well as a peaceful and secure Africa”.

And she reaffirmed the unwavering commitment of the AU and its 55 Member States to realizing these noble goals of the agenda.

According to a press release issued by the AU, this year’s theme for the International Day of Democracy is pertinent given that COVID-19 is an unprecedented public health emergency in contemporary times.

It further stated that many African countries have adopted emergency measures that have resulted in the curtailment of human rights, rule of law, justice and constitutionalism in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, it pointed out that these measures should be legal, non-discriminatory and proportionate to the magnitude of the threat.

As there cannot be durable peace without democracy, emergency measures in response to COVID-19 should be temporary with no threatening democracy, the release underscored.

It was learned that within the context of the 2020 AU theme, United Nations Secretary General and the Chairperson of the African Union Commission called for a global ceasefire in all conflict hot-spots around the globe in order to allow more effort and resources to be earmarked towards fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

Over and above wars and conflicts, the statement emphasized that COVID-19 is an invisible enemy that threatens democracy, peace and development in Africa.

Finally, the African Union called for member states, regional economic communities and international communities to combat COVID-19, advance democracy and inculcate the culture of peace.