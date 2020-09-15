Denmark Extends 10 Mn Krone to Strengthen Ethiopian Human Rights Commission

Addis Ababa, September 15/2020(ENA) The Government of Denmark announced today that it has committed 10 million Danish Krone for enhancing the existing partnership between the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission and the Danish Institute for Human Rights.

According to a statement released by the Embassy of Denmark in Ethiopia, the project aims to strengthen the capacity of Ethiopian Human Rights Commission.

The support would enable to create a strong, effective and independent Human Rights Commission in Ethiopia, it pointed out.

The statement added that protection and promotion of human rights are key priorities of the Danish Development Cooperation.