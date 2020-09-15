IGAD Forecasts Very Heavy Rainfall for Ethiopia, Somalia in Mid-September

Addis Ababa, September 15/2020(ENA) The Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) has advised all stakeholders to take appropriate measures to prevent risks due to the expected heavy rains in Ethiopia and Somalia in the middle of September, 2020.

Heavy rainfall above 200 mm is expected in north-eastern Somalia and a few places central Ethiopia, according to the statement of IGAD.

Moderate rainfall between 50-200 mm is also expected in south-western Sudan, north-western to south-western South Sudan, western and parts of central Ethiopia, parts of north-eastern Somalia, north-western Uganda, and western Kenya, it was learned.

The statement further stated that light rainfall less than 50 mm is expected in parts of central Sudan, north-western Eritrea, parts of northern, eastern and southern Ethiopia, western and central South Sudan, northern and southern Somalia, coastal parts of Djibouti, parts of central and eastern Uganda, southern and eastern Kenya, and eastern parts of Tanzania.

Dry conditions are expected in much of Tanzania, Burundi, Rwanda, southern Uganda, parts of eastern to north-western Kenya, south-eastern South Sudan, parts of south-eastern and north-eastern Ethiopia, central Somalia, Djibouti, coastal Eritrea, and northern Sudan.