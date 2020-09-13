PM Abiy Inaugurates COVID-19 Field Hospital in the Capital

ddis AbebaSeptember 13/2020 (ENA)Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed today inaugurated the new COVID-19 Field Hospital in the capital Addis Ababa which could accommodate close to 200 patients.



The hospital, which was built with the support of World Health Organization and World Food Program, will be operational starting from Monday by receiving COVID-19 patients, it was revealed.

Accordingly, the hospital has a total of 198 beds and will begin providing its immediate service with 128 beds.

The new hospital will also be served as East Africa’s emergency response training and center of excellence that enables to provide immediate response when natural disasters occur.

The Field Hospital will be managed under St. Paul’s Specialized Hospital, it was indicated.