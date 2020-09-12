PM Abiy Participates in African Green Revolution Forum

Addis Ababa, September 12/2020(ENA)Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has participated in the virtual annual agricultural forum organized by the Alliance for Green Revolution in Africa held in Kigali, Rwanda.

The forum that was held for three days beginning from 8 September has brought together more than 4,000 delegates from governments, the private sector, international organizations, civil society, research community and development partners.

The central theme of the forum was ‘Feed the Cities, Grow the Continent: Leveraging Urban Food Markets to Achieve Sustainable Food Systems in Africa’.

During the occasion, Prime Minister Abiy said “while our agriculture sector still demands intensive modernization and innovation, we have been making remarkable progress to further build upon our strengths.”

“Continued public investments with enhanced private sector participation, particularly in technology and innovation will further fuel our progress,” Abiy wrote on his face-book after the meeting.

The PM has also said that he is happy to have shared some key insights at the African Green Revolution Forum hosted this year by President Paul Kagame of Rwanda.

President Kagame on his part also emphasized the need to invest in modern technologies as one of the key metrics to drive Africa’s agricultural sector and agribusiness activities.

The African Green Revolution Forum is considered the world’s premier forum for African agriculture, bringing together stakeholders in the agricultural landscape to take practical actions and share lessons that will move African agriculture forward.