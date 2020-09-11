Ethiopians Celebrating 2013 New Year

Addis Ababa September 9/2020 ( ENA) Ethiopians across the country are celebrating the New Year, also known as Enkutatash.



Enkutatash 2013 falls on Friday, September 11, 2020, beginning of the New Year in Ethiopia.

Unlike the rest of the world, Ethiopia rings in its New Year, Enkutatash, on September 11, due to its unique calendar composed of 13 Months.

While the 12 months have 30 days each, the 13th month named ‘Pagume’ has regularly five days but changes to six days every leap year, this year it has five days.

Despite the outbreak of COVID-19, festivities to celebrate Ethiopian New Year include family gatherings to enjoy a traditional meal and celebrate together by giving children gifts.

Celebrations start on the eve of Enkutatash, on which many families attend a church service and offer prayers ushering in the New Year.

The word Enkutatash is heavy with symbolism as it not only means the ‘gift of jewels’ but also represents the end of the rainy season, the time of year during which the Ethiopian landscape is covered with bright yellow flowers called Adey Abeba.

On New Year’s Eve, Ethiopians light wooden torches known as “chibo” in the local language to symbolize the coming of the new season of sunshine now that the rain season comes to its end.

The safe transition from the rainy season to the breathtaking bright Meskerem is symbolic of the passage from an awe inspiring night into a beautiful morning.

Thus, the festival instill a glimmer of hope in the heart and minds of Ethiopians and it symbolizes new hope, fresh start and prosperity for the New Year as the three months heavy rain ended, the sun comes out to shine and the Meskel daisies burst out.