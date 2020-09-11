PM Abiy Serves Meal for 500 Citizens as the New Year Celebrates

Addis Abeba September 9/2020 (ENA) Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and First Lady Zinash Tayachew have served repast for 500 elders and disabled people as celebrating the dawn of the Ethiopian New Year-2013.



Praising one of the foundations which have been working on needy people , Abiy said it is a great work that Deborah Foundation are doing in improving the lives of Ethiopian youth with mental disabilities.

“I was pleased to visit with the youth this morning and wish them a Happy New Year,” he further stated.

Ethiopians across the globe are celebrating the unique New Year of the East African nation.