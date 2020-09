Addis Ababa, September 10/2020(ENA)Foreign Minister Gedu Andargachew has wished all Ethiopians a happy New Year.

He wished all a year of peace, success in all areas; and development for Ethiopia and its people.

The minister urged the public to stand for development and change with a spirit of harmony and coexistence.

Gedu hoped the new year to be a time when meaningful diplomatic interaction with the rest of the world will take place.